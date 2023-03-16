Zak Hardaker’s agent explains why Leeds Rhinos deal fell through and how he signed for Leigh Leopards

ZAK HARDAKER will go down as one of the best Leeds Rhinos fullbacks in the Super League era.

After winning all and sundry with the West Yorkshire club – including two Challenge Cups and three Grand Finals – and being appointed the Super League Man of Steel in 2015, Hardaker left for pastures new in 2017.

With a loan spell at the Penrith Panthers in 2016 paving the way for a permanent exit to Castleford in 2017, Hardaker was instrumental in the Tigers’ run to their first-ever Grand Final.

Of course, Hardaker was banned for that match after testing positive for cocaine, but returned to Super League in 2019 after serving a 14-month suspension with the Wigan Warriors.

The fullback spent three-and-a-half seasons at the DW Stadium before returning like the prodigal son to Leeds midway through last season.

Most people expected Hardaker to etch a new deal with the Rhinos going into 2023, but, instead he signed for the newly rebranded Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal despite being in constant communication with Leeds about a new deal.

Now, Hardaker’s agent Sam Ayoub has revealed all about that Leeds offer.

“If he had had his way, he wouldn’t have left Leeds,” Ayoub told League Express.

“But in the end at that stage of his career an opportunity came up to take a really good two-year deal to help a club that is aspiring to make a name for themselves in Super League.

“Whilst he only had one year available to him at Leeds, going to Leigh was a challenge for him and he’s enjoying it and genuinely enjoying it over there at the moment.”

Ayoub believes that Hardaker will be able to make a great difference for an ambitious club.

“I haven’t spoken to him as of late, but the challenge is going to be good for Zak. It gives him a good two years to help make a difference at a club that I believe will be on the up.

“The length of deal was a factor in his overall decision and why wouldn’t it be at this stage in his career?”