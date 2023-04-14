Andy Last on his Castleford Tigers job prospects following Salford Red Devils defeat

CASTLEFORD TIGERS interim coach Andy Last is not feeling too positive about the prospects of landing the role on a permanent basis following a defeat to Salford Red Devils last night.

The Tigers went down 14-6 after taking the lead in the third minute, but were halted by stern Salford defence which, compounded by errors, ensured Castleford went home without any points.

Following the game, Last was asked where it left his prospects for the head coaching role, with the former Hull FC assistant admitting: “It depends which way you look at it.

“Are they going to look at the fact we’re playing with plenty of effort, desire and competing hard?

“I’m proud of the fact we’re competing hard but that’s a given for me. You should compete hard every time you play.

“People say ‘the effort was there’ but it should be there. You are professional rugby players and have a duty to pull on that shirt and give everything you’ve got.

“What I’m frustrated with is our execution being a little bit off. But, in regards to my prospects, they’re 50/50.”

Last admitted that he is not feeling too enthusiastic because of the defeat.

“It’s going to be a disappointing chat because the mood I’m in now, I’m not feeling enthused, but that’s the rollercoaster of the profession we’re in.

“There have been some improvements defensively but we’re not attacking with enough fluency or executing well enough.”

Last revealed that his job interview for the permanent role would be today.