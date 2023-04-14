Ex-Warrington and Leeds prop Adrian Morley “disappointed” with two Super League sides

THE 2023 Super League season is now in full swing, with the table beginning to take shape.

Up at the top sits the likes of Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons whilst those such as Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity occupy the two lowest spots.

Whilst the Tigers have won just one game so far from seven, Wakefield have no points on the board.

And one of those teams is disappointing former Super League and NRL star Adrian Morley – as well as another who were perhaps predicted by many to massively improve on poor showings in recent seasons.

“I know it’s a project in progress, but Hull FC have been disappointing so far,” Morley told League Express.

“Everywhere Tony Smith has gone he has had success and I do suspect they will come good but they have had a poor start with 60 past them against Salford at home which is unacceptable in anyone’s book.

“I think Castleford have been disappointing too. They have still got a fantastic squad and I know they have parted ways with their coach in Lee Radford but I expected them to do better than what they have.

“It’s not great for any team at any stage of the year to lose a coach and to lose an experienced coach like Radders (Lee Radford) will have an effect. That’s not been great but on paper they have a great squad and they should be getting a few more results.”

Hull currently aren’t faring too well, with five losses in a row consigning the Black and Whites to third bottom in the Super League table despite Smith’s men winning their opening two games.

They face bitter rivals Hull KR in the Rivals Round Friday lunchtime with bragging rights at stake for the winner.