Andy Last on how to repair bond between Castleford club and fans as he explains Niall Evalds blow

CASTLEFORD TIGERS interim head coach Andy Last is under no illusions that the recent performances have seen the Tigers supporters get frustrated at the results.

The Tigers failed to score at all in Castleford’s 36-0 loss to Wigan Warriors last weekend and had just a penalty try on the board against St Helens the previous week.

Now, Last is determined to things around.

“I think playing a certain way (will help fans get on board). The fact that we had the zero against Wigan and only scored the one try against St Helens didn’t help.

“Both those teams are good defensively and you have to be good to break them down but we didn’t turn opportunities into points.

“The supporters want to see a winning Castleford team and winning in a certain way. What’s important for us as a group is we are prepared to turn up from the first to the last minute and work hard.

“We need to make sure that the fans see that we are working hard and that ultimately that will be enough for the supporters.”

Last’s first test as interim Castleford coach will come against the Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night, but he will have to make do without Niall Evalds with a late fitness check on captain Paul McShane and Bureta Faraimo.

“Paul McShane picked up a knock against Wigan and we are giving him every chance to be fit for the game. Bureta Faraimo too.

“Niall had a scan on Tuesday, it’s his AC joint but the diagnosis is quite positive. It will be four to six weeks so he might be able to get back into training and considered for selection earlier than that. It’s a blow for Niall, he started the season in good form.”

The interim Tigers boss revealed that it will be between Jack Broadbent and Jason Qareqare for the fullback spot.

“We’ve got the likes of Jack Broadbent who has great utility value and can excel along the backline, there is also Jason Qareqare who is an exceptionally talented lad. He comes into consideration as well.”