Andy Last wants Castleford Tigers job on a permanent basis following Lee Radford’s exit

ANDY LAST has outlined his desire to become permanent coach of the Castleford Tigers following the exit of Lee Radford.

Radford left The Jungle earlier in the week with Last taking over on an interim basis. However, the former Hull FC assistant wants the chance to impress on a permanent basis.

“Obviously it’s early and out of respect for Lee, I don’t want to speak in depth about regarding the position but it is something I want to consider and ultimately it will be the players that decide if I get the job with their performances,” Last said.

“It’s definitely something I want to do, I had the taste of it a Hull FC and I feel I did a reasonable job there.

“I’ve been a coach since the age of 23, I’m now coming up to 42 so I’ve got a lot of experience. I’ve been under and alongside some great coaches, Peter McRae, Shaun Wane, Paul Wellens.

“I’ve got vast experience of working with top coaches. You pick the brains of all those and I’ve been fortunate to coach some top players such as Sean Long, Gareth Ellis, Stephen Kearney.

“The feedback I’ve had from those guys has been positive and I’m confident in what I’m able to do and hopefully I get the opportunity here.

“I am ready to be a head coach.”

Last’s first test as an interim boss will be away at Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night as the Tigers travel to the John Smith’s Stadium.