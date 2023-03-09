Wakefield Trinity set for new Super League signing as Mark Applegarth confirms enquiry was made about Huddersfield Giants man

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are set for a new Super League signing, head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed.

Trinity have been cut down by injuries in recent weeks with Max Jowitt, Lewis Murphy and Kelepi Tanginoa all out for the long-term.

However, the West Yorkshire side is not about to rest on their laurels as Applegarth confirms a new recruit should be coming through the doors at Belle Vue.

“We’re looking at a couple (of signings), we should have an announcement in the next day or so but in terms of outside backs, we’re pretty lucky in the wing spots, we had four wingers to sort into two spots,” Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds

“Elsewhere, we might bring in a body or two to create some competition for places.”

One of those men will not be Huddersfield Giants’ Ashton Golding with Applegarth confirming enquiries were made.

“We enquired about a couple, Ian Watson spoke about Ash Golding, we made an inquiry but they just said he was part of their plans and I can see why.

“We’re looking and we’re speaking to a couple but Liam Kay did really well against Huddersfield and he is a winner.”