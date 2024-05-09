Another Super League club enters race for Huddersfield Giants forward Luke Yates

ANOTHER Super League club has entered the race for Huddersfield Giants forward Luke Yates.

Last week, speculation had mounted that Yates had been the subject of interest from Warrington Wolves with the former Newcastle Knights out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Now, League Express understands that Leigh Leopards are also in the hunt for Yates after losing their captain John Asiata to Hull FC on a three-year marquee deal from 2025.

It’s a massive blow for the Leopards whose side has been built around Asiata for the past two years, but Adrian Lam and his recruitment gurus have turned their attention elsewhere with Yates on their shopping list.

The 29-year-old debuted for Newcastle back in 2017, making 25 appearances before joining London Broncos ahead of the 2019 season.

From there, Yates moved to the Salford Red Devils where he made a further 19 appearances, earning a transfer to Huddersfield for the 2021 season.

The loose forward has since gone on to register over 70 appearances for the Giants but his time at the John Smith’s Stadium could well be coming to an end.

