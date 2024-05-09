Josh Charnley signs new Super League deal with Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed that winger Josh Charnley has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2025 season.

Charnley is closing in on the major career milestone of 300 career tries and is currently in his Testimonial year, having scored 298 tries in 352 games since making his debut back in 2010.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Josh has been a key part in this club’s recent history. He’s taken us from the Championship to the Challenge Cup and been scoring plenty of tries along the way.

“Last year he broke the club record for tries in a Super League season and now he’s got the record of most Super League tries in his sights. We want to see him do that in a Leigh Leopards shirt.”

Josh Charnley said: “I’ve loved being at Leigh. They’ve really helped me fall in love with my Rugby again.

“It’s been no secret that retirement was something I seriously considered before I originally signed at Leigh. So to be signing an extension here just shows what a massive impact the club has had on me.

“We’ve had a tough start this season but I’m very sure there’s big things to come from this team and I’m really excited to be a part of that.”

Charnley, who scored nine tries in eight England appearances earlier in his career, joined Leigh from Warrington Wolves in July 2022.

Last season he scored 30 tries in as many games for the Leopards as the club won the Challenge Cup and reached the Super League play-offs for the first time.

