Another Super League club joins the hunt for Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin

ANOTHER Super League club is hunting Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks, who named Warrington Wolves as another suitor of the Papua New Guinea international with his Leeds contract running out at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Rugby League Live had originally named Leigh Leopards as the main suitor chasing Martin hard, but with Brooks naming Warrington as well, it appears to be a very interesting few weeks and months for all three clubs named.

Martin had also been linked with The Dolphins earlier in the year, with Martin becoming a cult hero on the terraces at Headingley ever since moving to Headingley midway through the 2019 season, registering 31 tries and 387 goals in over 100 appearances for the club.

Last week, Leeds head coach Rohan Smith confirmed that the Rhinos had made Martin an offer.

“We would like Rhyse to stay and he has been made an offer,” Smith said.

“That is something that, along with a few others, Ian (new sporting director, Ian Blease) will get his head around when he is in the building from Monday.

“We will discuss that and take the course of action when it comes, but we want him to stay.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast