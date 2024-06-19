Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall returns to action

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon this weekend as we go past the halfway stage of the 2024 season.
On Thursday night, Castleford Tigers host Hull KR at The Jungle, with Leeds Rhinos taking on Leigh Leopards on Friday night alongside London Broncos’ trip to the Wigan Warriors.
On Saturday, Hull FC host Warrington Wolves, with Catalans Dragons going up against Huddersfield Giants at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.
Last but not least, St Helens visit Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon, but who will referee these six fixtures?
Castleford Tigers v Hull KR
20th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Wigan Warriors v London Broncos
21st June, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: R. Connolly
Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards
21st June, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Hull FC v Warrington Wolves
22nd June, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson
Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants
22nd June, KO: 18:30
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Cau
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Salford Red Devils v St Helens
23rd June, KO: 15:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Smith
