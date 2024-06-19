Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall returns to action

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon this weekend as we go past the halfway stage of the 2024 season.

On Thursday night, Castleford Tigers host Hull KR at The Jungle, with Leeds Rhinos taking on Leigh Leopards on Friday night alongside London Broncos’ trip to the Wigan Warriors.

On Saturday, Hull FC host Warrington Wolves, with Catalans Dragons going up against Huddersfield Giants at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Last but not least, St Helens visit Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon, but who will referee these six fixtures?

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

20th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Wigan Warriors v London Broncos

21st June, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: R. Connolly

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

21st June, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

22nd June, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson

Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

22nd June, KO: 18:30

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Cau

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

23rd June, KO: 15:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast