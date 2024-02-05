Arrests made following crowd trouble at York Knights-Wakefield Trinity clash

ARRESTS have been made following crowd trouble at York Knights’ 1895 Cup clash with Wakefield Trinity yesterday afternoon.

Wakefield eventually ran out 40-4 winners against York at the LNER Community Stadium, but the result was slightly marred by an incident that was caught on camera, showing two men being thrown out of the venue.

Now, North Yorkshire Police has released a statement that two arrests were made outside the stadium.

The statement reads: “Police were called to an altercation outside the LNER Community Stadium in York at 4.40pm yesterday (Sunday 04 February 2024).

“A 23-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault.

“Both men were later released on conditional bail.

“Anyone who has any information about those involved in the disorder, or that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12240021392.”

Both York and Wakefield have released statements today on the incident, with the Knights saying: “York RLFC are aware of an incident at yesterday’s AB Sundecks 1895 Cup match against Wakefield Trinity involving a small minority of supporters.

“As a Club, York RLFC condemns all forms of violence and anti-social behaviour and this incident has no part in the matchday experience we wish to provide supporters with at the LNER Community Stadium.

“We will be working with the York Stadium Management Company and Wakefield Trinity to investigate the incident and will take any necessary steps to mitigate risks and issues in the future.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield released their statement: “We are aware of the incident that happened at the end of the game. We will be working closely with York Knights and LNER Community Stadium staff to investigate, identify and handle the situation.”

