Castleford Tigers bring in former Super League forward for 2024 season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of 25-year-old prop forward, Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi from Northern Pride.

The prop joins the club having played in the Super League before with London Broncos in 2019, registering 38 appearances over a six-year period with the capital side.

Hindmarsh-Takyi also made 20 loan appearances for the likes of London Skolars, Oxford, Sheffield Eagles and Midlands Hurricanes before trying his luck as a Brisbane Broncos trialist ahead of the 2023 season.

The prop has since been plying his trade in the Queensland Cup.

On joining the club and returning to England, Daniel said:“The players in England are hard and tough and I want to get back to that again. I’ve missed home having been away for two years too. I’m excited to play for Cas, one of my old team mates played for them and said it was a good experience.”

Hindmarsh-Takyi is someone who has been on the radar of the Tigers for some time, and Danny Wilson, Director of Rugby Operations, explains the move.

Wilson said: “When we started looking at some recruitment towards the mid to back end of last season, Daniel was a player that we identified we wanted to bring to Castleford. He has knowledge of Super League, having played with London, back when he was a very young kid. He went to Australia and tested himself, around the Queensland Cup and he’s really proved himself over there to the extent that he was getting trials at NRL clubs and he was on their radar.”

“He’s someone that we went really hard to bring in. He fits that mould of the type of player we want to bring in to Castleford; young, enthusiastic and wants to achieve. Unfortunately we lost out when we tried at the end of the season last year.

“He wanted to go and take up his trial at Brisbane Broncos but we’ve chased for him ever since and kept in communication with him. We’ve managed to get him over the line this weekend so we can add some more quality to our squad.”

“We felt that we were a middle short and the additional benefit is that he’s English, so he won’t obviously count to the overseas quota so it certainly allows us to bolster the pack.”

