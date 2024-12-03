At least two Super League clubs ‘offered’ to Australian consortiums as NRL ‘concerned’

AT least two Super League clubs have been ‘offered’ to Australian consortiums, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Australian publication has reported that the NRL is ‘concerned’ about the financial stability of the Super League competition as the northern hemisphere clubs look Down Under to help overcome money problems.

Last week, it was revealed that former Wests Tigers veteran Robbie Farah and business partner Jai Ayoub had been contacted to potentially take over relegated Super League side London Broncos.

Now, The Daily Telegraph has revealed that a consortium involving former Wests chairman Lee Hagipantelis and ex-chief executive Justin Pascoe has been approached about potentially investing in Super League sides.

As well as private consortiums, at least one NRL club has been asked whether they would be interested in buying a stake in Salford Red Devils, according to the Australian publication.

The NRL is keen to strengthen the international game, with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo desiring the growth of the sport on a global scale.

“The health and growth of rugby league internationally is extremely important,” NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

“One of the priorities of the ARLC has been to invest in and grow international rugby league. “As the Pacific’s biggest sport, rugby league is growing in the southern hemisphere, and we want to see similar success in the north.”

