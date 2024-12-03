Ex-Warrington and Wigan forward John Bateman set to sign with new club

FORMER Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors forward John Bateman is set to sign with a new club.

Bateman’s future has been up in the air following a public fallout with Wests Tigers boss Benji Marshall earlier in the year, with the back-rower making a loan move to Warrington for the remainder of the 2024 Super League season.

That loan deal would not be made permanent, with Bateman keen on returning to Wests to fulfil the remainder of his four-year contract.

However, the Tigers have been keen to move on the 31-year-old, who still has two years left to run on his contract.

Wests, in their eagerness to get rid of Bateman, have been willing to pay over $300,000 of his $650,000 contract to move the back-rower on.

A move to the Manly Sea Eagles was previously touted, but they pulled out due to the focus on a younger squad, and now The Daily Telegraph has revealed that Bateman is set to sign with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Of course, the Rabbitohs are now coached by former England boss Wayne Bennett and the two enjoyed a good relationship following the two-year spell Bennett had with the national team.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast