‘Atrocious, pathetic, woeful’: Garry Schofield’s withering verdict on state of Hull FC

ATROCIOUS, pathetic, woeful, and that’s just three words.

In fact, there are far more words to describe Hull FC’s season than they have had wins, and I know I’m not the only person asking what the hell is going on with my former team.

That 58-4 home drubbing by Salford on Saturday, which left them bottom of the table, summed up a season in which Hull as a club have been more Phoenix Nights than Rugby League.

It’s been a tale of misery and mishaps from the outset, with that grim 22-0 home derby defeat in round one setting the tone.

Tony Smith went eight matches and seven defeats in, one of them (at Huddersfield) meaning Hull fell at the first hurdle in the Challenge Cup.

There have been 17 further losses under Simon Grix, and goodness knows how Hull managed to beat Leeds and Wigan for their only other victories to go alongside that narrow one over London Broncos early doors.

All three of them have exacted revenge since, and that 68-6 drubbing at Headingley earlier this month was another low, given Leeds are far from a great side.

Like Leeds, Hull’s recruitment has been poor for a number of years, especially their overseas additions, and this season, they have ended up slinging in too many kids too soon.

I’m all in favour of giving youngsters a chance, but the timing has to be right, and given the make-up of the rest of Hull’s squad and the way they have been performing, the timing has been far from right.

Hull have too many older-end players and not enough of the middle age-range who can support those who are inexperienced and still learning.

The balance is all wrong, and looking at the players being brought in by Richie Myler, who has a huge job on in his first director of rugby role, it’s not going to be much better in 2025.

John Asiata’s best days are probably behind him, and he can’t carry a whole pack on his own in any case, Zak Hardaker blows too hold and cold, Aidan Sezer was a big disappointment at Leeds and Jordan Rapana, as good a player as he has been in the NRL and internationally with New Zealand, is over the hill at 35.

In fact he’s not that much younger than Danny Houghton, who is retiring.

I’ve had a quick reckon up, and five of the eight who are coming in are 31 or over, with both Jordan Abdull, who has been a disappointment at Catalans and will likely be in the comfort zone at Hull, and Ed Chamberlain both 28.

It’s going to be a dad’s army of a team, and of course older players are often more prone to injury.

I don’t understand the thinking behind the signings, and I don’t think Hull are going to be anywhere near in 2025.

Incoming coach John Cartwright will have to be some kind of alchemist if he is to mould a team who can challenge for a place in the play-offs, never mind any silverware, from the raw materials he is inheriting.

And what’s going on with the return of Andy Last as Cartwright’s right-hand man?

The sides he coached at Hull the first time, then Castleford, were boring to watch, and Hull’s loyal and plentiful fans, quite reasonably, want to see wins and be entertained in the process.

Hull are a big club, no two ways about it, but they are firmly in the doldrums, without a trophy since 2017 and a play-off appearance in four years, and it’s going to take an awful lot to raise them.

I can’t see them finishing with a win, and with Catalans still a play-off possibility, I’m going for a 22-point Dragons success on Saturday.

Like Catalans, Leeds could yet make the top six depending on other scores, but I think Hull KR will have far too much power, and come out on top by 28.

The match of the round is between Leigh and St Helens, and I fancy the Leopards to win by seven and so cement a play-off place.

Well done to Salford on sealing their spot, although I reckon Wigan will beat them by 18 as they try to secure the League Leaders’ Shield, while I’m going Warrington by 32 against London and Castleford by ten at Huddersfield.

Gale getting his just reward

CONGRATULATIONS to Luke Gale on getting a testimonial, although it’s not like the old days when you needed to spend ten years with the same club.

In fact, given the number he’s played for in the last four seasons alone – Leeds, Hull FC, Keighley and now Wakefield – he might be wondering where to hold his dinner!

But of course I’m only kidding, and fair play to Galey, who has had a really good career which brought a Man of Steel award and a World Cup final appearance in 2017.

That was the year he returned from having his appendix removed to play in a Grand Final for Castleford under his current Wakefield boss Daryl Powell, and it must still really frustrate the pair of them that Leeds weren’t beaten at Old Trafford.

Galey is retiring as a player, and the plan will be for him to go out on a high by helping Wakefield win the Championship Grand Final, and while you never know, it’s hard to see anyone stopping them.

Then he is becoming Academy coach at Wakefield, and it’s good to see a former halfback getting involved in that side of the game.

Halifax – a fallen giant

WHAT a sad state of affairs at Halifax, who have managed to avoid a winding-up order, but admit they still face major monetary challenges.

No one wants to see any club struggling for survival, but when it’s one of such stature, it’s particularly poignant.

When I was early in my career, Halifax were a top club, winning the league title in 1985-86 and the Challenge Cup the season after.

They had an Aussie coach in Chris Anderson and a contingent of players from Down Under, but also some top English operators.

They were among the original members of Super League as well, but those days seem a long way off now.

I don’t know the detail of how they have ended up where they are financially, but I do know you have to pay the taxman sooner or later.

At least that has been done, but once again a club has gone to supporters seeking donations, and that can’t be done indefinitely.

It’s the loyal fans I feel especially concerned for, and I just hope Halifax can find a way forward.

It’s a proper Rugby League town, and with the stadium there, it’s a good location for the game.

I’m looking forward to going to The Shay to watch this Sunday’s game against Bradford, which should at least attract a decent crowd and bring in some much-required revenue.

After that, Halifax head up to Whitehaven, another club who appear to be treading on very thin ice. Hopefully both will still be around next season.

As I said when looking at Whitehaven’s predicament in this column a few weeks back, the big worry is that there are a number of other clubs in the same situation.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast