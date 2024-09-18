One club named in chase of former Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho

ONE club has been named in the chase of former Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Taukeiaho was one of three Catalans players given the elbow after travelling to a concert before feigning illness to avoid training earlier in the season.

And whilst Jayden Nikorima signed for the Salford Red Devils following the incident, Taukeiaho and Damel Diakhate are still without clubs.

Taukeiaho looked like he would be heading to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but that move fell through due to injury.

And the veteran forward was said to be in the sights of the Bulldogs once more in July this year, before that once again failed to materialise because the June 30 deadline for players to join clubs had already passed.

Now, though, News Corp is reporting that Taukeiaho has been offered a two-year deal with the Bulldogs for 2025 and 2026.

Such a deal, however, is dependent on the 32-year-old passing medical tests, but the publication has claimed that Taukeiaho has been training at the Belmore club in recent weeks.

