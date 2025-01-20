Attendances from the pre-season friendlies as Oldham-Wigan Warriors smashes record

THERE were a plethora of fixtures that went ahead over the weekend just gone, with the likes of Wigan Warriors travelling to Oldham and Warrington Wolves hosting Widnes Vikings.

Warrington Wolves 22-36 Widnes Vikings

3,690 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Doncaster 10-26 Sheffield Eagles

731 at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Oldham 16-28 Wigan Warriors

3,059 at Boundary Park on Sunday afternoon – highest attendance for nearly two decades

Barrow Raiders 58-12 Salford Red Devils

1,114 at Northern Competitions Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Huddersfield Giants 14-28 Bradford Bulls

1,873 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon

*If fixture not shown above, no attendance was given