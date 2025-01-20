Widnes Vikings land “massive coup” in shape of former Salford Red Devils winger

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced the signing of Welsh International, Rhys Williams, for 2025.

The former Salford Red Devils man has made 347 career appearances, including 36 on the international stage for Wales.

A prolific try-scorer, Williams has notched an impressive 206 tries for club and country.

Having departed Swinton Lions following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Williams links up with the Vikings as he enters his 15th professional season.

On signing with the club, Williams said: “I’m really pleased to have signed with Widnes. This is a great club, with lots of history and I want to be a part of it.

“I’m also really looking forward to playing with some of my teammates from previous clubs and country.”

He added: “I’m hoping to bring some experience and leadership to the squad, and just to add to the level of competition in the whole squad.”

Williams, 35, made 33 appearances for the Lions in 2024, scoring 18 times.

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “It’s fantastic to get Rhys over the line, I’d like to thank Stuart and all the board for assisting me in getting this deal done.

“With Ryan Ince and Reagan Sumner both carrying knocks, it was vital we brought someone in to strengthen the squad.”

He added: “He’s a massive coup for us, and if you look at the four lads we’ve got in those wing positions now, there is some real quality there.

“I’m over the moon to bring Rhys in and I hope the fans get behind him as they have done for all our other new signings.”