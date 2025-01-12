Aussie recruit ready for London Broncos challenge

LONDON BRONCOS signing Connor O’Beirne is looking forward to taking the next step on his Rugby League journey.

The capital club has welcomed the Australian halfback to the ranks as their return to the second-tier looms.

And the former Super League side, still putting their squad together as they adjust to the departure of former backer David Hughes, hope they have uncovered a diamond in the 27-year-old.

O’Beirne jetted into the UK after helping Maitland Pickers land the Newcastle Rugby League title for the third season running.

He played stand-off as Maitland beat Central Newcastle Butcher Boys 24-4 in September’s Grand Final at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

The showdown at the home of the NRL’s Newcastle Knights followed the table-topping Pickers’ 40-12 home win over the Butcher Boys in the major semi-final.

Two years earlier O’Beirne was man of the match after his pivotal role in Toukley Hawks’ 20-10 upset victory over Erina Eagles in the Central Coast Rugby League Grand Final.

O’Beirne came through the Hawks’ junior ranks alongside Wigan centre Adam Keighran.

He has also played for Carcassonne and Lézignan in the French top flight, figuring for the former in their 36-12 Lord Derby Cup final win over Albi and 34-24 Grand-Final loss to Limoux in 2023.

And in April, he made a Lord Derby Cup Final appearance for Lézignan as they went down 22-6 against Carcassonne.

“I learnt a lot playing a pretty good level of football in France, then back home in Australia,” he explained.

“I’d say I have a big kicking game and I like running the ball. I’m a big body, so I like taking the line on.”

The Broncos have a pre-season game at North Wales Crusaders on Saturday while the Challenge Cup second-round tie against Goole will be at Rosslyn Park RU Club on Saturday, January 25 (12.30pm).