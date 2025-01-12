Derby day a boost for Batley Bulldogs chairman

BATLEY BULLDOGS chairman Kevin Nicholas is urging fans to turn out for the club’s second pre-season match at home to Midlands Hurricanes on Saturday.

The long-serving official was encouraged by an attendance of 2,004 for the annual Boxing Day challenge against neighbours Dewsbury.

And he was just as pleased with the 36-16 win, which means the Roy Powell Trophy is residing at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

“It was a great way to end 2024, and hopefully our supporters enjoyed themselves,” said Nicholas, whose involvement goes back more than 25 years.

“I wish we could get that kind of figure for every match, but we’re grateful to those people who do turn out, and hopefully our gates will grow.

“Another solid attendance against Midlands would help us get up and running for the new season.”

It’s Mark Moxon’s second as coach after a lengthy spell as assistant, and he will be aiming for a big improvement on last season’s tenth-placed finish.

He is hoping new recruit Jack Render will be fully fit by the first league match of the season at Oldham on Sunday, February 23.

The versatile back, who shone in Hunslet’s League One promotion campaign last year, is recovering after surgery on a detached retina.

The 25-year-old chalked up 22 tries in 25 matches, mainly as a winger, the final one coming as Swinton were beaten 22-20 in a promotion and relegation decider.

Moxon hopes he can emulate Joe Burton, the 22-year-old winger who switched from Hunslet ahead of last season and notched 22 tries in 33 outings in all competitions.

“We’ll be guided by the doctors, but we’re confident Jack will be up and running before too long,” said Moxon.

“Joe made the step up from League One, and we see a lot of similar qualities in Jack.”

Fullback Robbie Butterworth is recovering from a broken hand picked up during training.