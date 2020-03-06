Austin drop-goal gives Warrington win over Castleford

Warrington returned to winning ways as Blake Austin’s last-minute drop-goal earned the Wolves a 9-8 win over Castleford.

The two teams had already missed five drop-goals between them in the closing stages before Austin finally nailed a one-pointer with 60 seconds remaining.

It saw the Wolves triumph in a cagey game in which defences dominated, with both teams only scoring one try.

Danny Richardson kicked Castleford ahead before Tom Lineham’s diving effort put the Wolves 4-2 up at the break.

Stefan Ratchford extended the lead with a penalty goal after the break, but a Calum Turner penalty try saw the Tigers move 8-6 ahead.

But Ratchford kicked another penalty and almost went ahead through Daryl Clark, with his try disallowed for double movement.

Both teams then went for field-goals, with Austin and Gareth Widdop both missing for Warrington while Danny Richardson twice went wayward and Jake Trueman short for Cas.

But Austin finally struck the winner with seconds remaining.