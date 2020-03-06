Sneyd’s golden point gets Hull back to winning ways

Marc Sneyd’s drop-goal in golden point saw Hull FC break a streak of three straight defeats with a 27-26 win.

The Black and Whites looked like they’d suffered another second-half collapse as they surrendered a 20-6 half-time lead, culminated with Tom Johnstone’s late try tying the score. But Max Jowitt couldn’t convert from the touchline and Sneyd won the game in extra time.

Despite Ryan Atkins’ early score, Hull were 14 points ahead at the break following tries through Mahe Fonua, Jamie Shaul and Kieran Buchanan, with Sneyd kicking for goals.

Jay Pitts and Atkins tries cut the deficit to two before Albert Kelly’s converted try extended the lead, before Johnstone scored twice in the corner.

But Sneyd stepped up when it mattered.