Australia head coach Mal Meninga names squad for World Cup Final clash with Samoa

AUSTRALIA head coach Mal Meninga has named his squad for Saturday’s World Cup Final against Samoa.

It is in fact an unchanged squad named by the Australian great, meaning Matt Burton, Lindsay Collins, Campbell Graham, Jeremiah Nanai and Murray Taulagi are the five players in Mal Meninga’s 24-man group who will play no part in the final on Saturday.

Daly Cherry-Evans and Jack Wighton have both been included in the 19-man squad, but Meninga is likely to go with Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster in the halves as he did so against New Zealand.

The 19-man squad:

Josh Addo-Carr

Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Patrick Carrigan

Daly Cherry-Evans

Nathan Cleary

Reuben Cotter

Angus Crichton

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Harry Grant

Valentine Holmes

Ben Hunt

Liam Martin

Latrell Mitchell

Cameron Munster

Cameron Murray

James Tedesco (C)

Jake Trbojevic

Jack Wighton

Isaah Yeo