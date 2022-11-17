Australia head coach Mal Meninga names squad for World Cup Final clash with Samoa

AUSTRALIA head coach Mal Meninga has named his squad for Saturday’s World Cup Final against Samoa.
It is in fact an unchanged squad named by the Australian great, meaning Matt Burton, Lindsay Collins, Campbell Graham, Jeremiah Nanai and Murray Taulagi are the five players in Mal Meninga’s 24-man group who will play no part in the final on Saturday.
Daly Cherry-Evans and Jack Wighton have both been included in the 19-man squad, but Meninga is likely to go with Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster in the halves as he did so against New Zealand.
The 19-man squad:
Josh Addo-Carr
Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Patrick Carrigan
Daly Cherry-Evans
Nathan Cleary
Reuben Cotter
Angus Crichton
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
Harry Grant
Valentine Holmes
Ben Hunt
Liam Martin
Latrell Mitchell
Cameron Munster
Cameron Murray
James Tedesco (C)
Jake Trbojevic
Jack Wighton
Isaah Yeo