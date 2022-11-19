Australia lift Women’s World Cup with emphatic thrashing of New Zealand

AUSTRALIA lifted the Women’s World Cup with a brilliant 54-4 thrashing of New Zealand.

Jessica Sergis forced her way over in the sixth minute as Ali Brigginshaw converted for a 6-0 lead before Isabelle Kelly dotted down in the corner.

New Zealand had a spell of prolonged possession but couldn’t force their way through stern Jillaroos’ defence. And Australia punished the Ferns as Julia Robinson latched on to a pinpoint Brigginshaw kick. The halfback couldn’t convert as Australia led 14-0.

Kelly grabbed her second with five minutes of the first-half remaining with Lauren Brown taking over the kicking duties to make it 20-0 at the break.

The Jillaroos continued their dominance after half-time as Emma Tonegato stepped her way through soft New Zealand defence with Sergis registering her second moments later. Brown converted both to make it 32-0.

Tarryn Aiken got on the scoresheet shortly after as the Jillaroos were cutting the Ferns apart at every opportunity.

That being said, Madison Bartlett did manage to cross in the corner just after the hour, but two Kennedy Cherrington tries in three minutes made it 50-4 with ten minutes to go.

Evania Pelite added another before the end

Australia

Sammy Bremner, Julia Robinson, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Evania Pelite, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Shannon Mato, Keeley Davis, Kennedy Cherrington, Yasmin Clydsdale, Kezie Apps (C), Simaima Taufa. Subs (all used): Lauren Brown, Emma Tonegato, Shaylee Bent, Caitlan Johnston

Tries: Sergis 2, Kelly 2, Robinson, Tonegato, Aiken, Cherrington 2, Pelite

Goals: Brigginshaw 2/5, Brown 5/5

New Zealand

Apii Nicholls, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Mele Hufanga, Page McGregor, Madison Bartlett, Abigail Roache, Raecene McGregor, Brianna Clark, Krystal Rota (C), Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala, Roxette Murdoch-Masila, Amber Hall, Georgia Hale. Subs (all used): Nita Maynard, Mya Hill-Moana, Otesa Pule, Christyl Stowers

Tries: Bartlett

Goals: R McGregor 0/1

Half-time: 20-0

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0, 20-0; 26-0, 32-0, 38-0, 38-4, 44-4, 50-4, 54-4

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester