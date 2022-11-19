Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield completes heroic 7in7 challenge for friend Rob Burrow and MND

THE word ‘legend’ gets thrown around quite a lot in sporting circles, but for Leeds Rhinos hero Kevin Sinfield, that word sums him up.

Known for his incredible dedication and attitude on the rugby league field, it has been Sinfield’s desire off the field recently to help his lifelong friend Rob Burrow that has hit the headlines.

Not only has Sinfield completed seven marathons in seven days as well as 101 miles in 24 hours, the former Leeds playmaker has now completed the last step in his gruelling trilogy with his former teammate Burrow being diagnosed with the horrendous disease back in late 2019.

Running seven ultra marathons in seven days – a total of just over 40 miles per day – to raise money and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease, has struck a chord with every person within the rugby league fraternity as well as all those that know about it outside of the sport.

Swathes of people have come out in force to support Sinfield on his remarkable challenge with the ex-Rhinos star appearing at half-time of the Rugby League World Cup Final between Australia and Samoa.

So far, Sinfield has raised over £1 million for research into the disease with the money set to be vital in finding a potential cure.

Sinfield already has an OBE to his name, but surely by the New Year, it should be Sir Kevin Sinfield.