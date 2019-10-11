Australia PM XIII too strong for Fiji

Australia Prime Minister’s XIII proved too strong for Fiji Prime Minister’s XII running out 52-10 winners with eleven tries.

The Australians took control of the game with three tries in the opening ten minutes through Kyle Feldt, Payne Haas and Campbell Graham before Fiji struck back through Ropate Tobe’s try in the right corner.

But a double for Clint Gutherson in the second quarter extended the visitors’ lead to 26-4 at half-time.

The local Fiji side were competing well and scored another try in the second half through hooker Apimeleki Lutu.

However, they weren’t able to stem the flow of Australian tries. Feldt scored his second, Gutherson completed his hat-trick before Paul Mimorvski, Reuben Garrick, David Fifita and Cody Walker all scored tries.

Fiji: Waqavere, Tobe, Seci, Nadurutalo, Tudravu, Qionimacawa, Tagituimua, Noke, Lutu, Toka, Drodrolagi, Serulevu, Nasekai; Interchanges: Korosaya, Sadrau, Vatubua, Cakobau, Namotokula, Miller, Ratuvakacereivalu, Roqica

Tries: Tobe, Lutu; Goals: Namotokula

Australia: Gutherson, Feldt, Scott, Parker, Graham, Walker, Moses, Arrow, Hunt, Haas, Frizell, Graham, Trbojevic; Interchanges: Faasuamaleaui, Garrick, Fifita, Mahoney, Momirovski, Brown, Flegler

Tries: Feldt 2, Haas, Graham, Gutherson 3, Momirovski, Garrick, Fifita, Walker; Goals: Moses 2, Momirovski 2

A full match report of this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.