Women’s Finals weekend arrives!

The Rugby Football League’s Women’s Rugby League 2019 campaign culminates this weekend with three keenly-anticipated finals – starting this evening (Friday 11 October) with the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The match, at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, kicks off at 7.30pm and features two of the competition big guns, in Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos.

Two more major issues will be decided tomorrow (Saturday 12 October) in Manchester, when Rugby League fans in the city for the evening’s Super League decider at Old Trafford will be able to also take in the Women’s Championship and League 1 finals, both of which will be staged at the Etihad Campus.

The League 1 game, between Cutsyke Raidettes and Keighley Albion, kicks off at 11.30am. The Championship Final, meanwhile, involves Barrow and Warrington Wolves, and gets underway at 1.30pm.