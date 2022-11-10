Australia post nailbiting 10-8 win over New Zealand in brilliant World Cup fixture

AUSTRALIA and New Zealand played out an absolute cracker in the last Women’s World Cup group game, but it was the Jillaroos that ran out 10-8 winners in the end.

It was an incredibly tough opening quarter as both sides went close, but it was Australia’s Tarryn Aiken that broke the deadlock on 20 minutes, forcing her way through two tacklers near to the line. Ali Brigginshaw converted to make it 6-0.

New Zealand replied on the half-hour as Raecene McGregor’s superb kick through was pounced on by fullback Apii Nicholls. That made it the first try that the Jillaroos have conceded at the World Cup so far. Somehow Brianna Clark missed the conversion from in front of the posts as Australia still led 6-4 at the break.

However, the Ferns were determined not to be outdone and following some great work by Christyl Stowers, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly crossed in the corner on 56 minutes. Clark again couldn’t convert though as New Zealand stormed into an 8-6 lead.

Back came from Australia courtesy of a Julia Robinson try just after the hour, but the final pass seemed forward as the Ferns turned aggrieved to protest at referee Todd Smith. Smith gave the try and the Jillaroos retook the lead, but Lauren Brown missed the conversion.

However, Australia clung on until the final whistle for a priceless World Cup win.

Australia

Sammy Bremner, Julia Robinson, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Jaime Chapman, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw (C), Shannon Mato, Keeley Davis, Caitlan Johnston, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Clydsdale, Simaima Taufa. Subs (all used): Kennedy Cherrington, Shaylee Bent, Lauren Brown, Emma Tonegato

Tries: Aiken, Robinson

Goals: Brigginshaw 1/1, Brown 0/1

New Zealand

Apii Nicholls, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Mele Hufanga, Page McGregor, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Abigail Roache, Raecene McGregor, Brianna Clark, Krystal Rota (C), Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala, Roxette Murdoch-Masila, Amber Hall, Georgia Hale. Subs (all used): Nita Maynard, Mya Hill-Moana, Otesa Pule, Christyl Stowers

Tries: Nicholls, Stephens-Daly

Goals: Clark 0/2

Half-time: 4-6

Referee: Todd Smith

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 4-6; 8-6, 8-10

Venue: LNER Community Stadium, York