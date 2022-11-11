Ex-St Helens and St George Illawarra Dragons prop James Graham returns to former club

FORMER St Helens and St George Illawarra Dragons prop James Graham has returned to a former club.

Canterbury Bulldogs – in the midst of a rebuild – have brought in Graham to work in commercial and community areas of the Belmore club as well as helping out new head coach Cameron Ciraldo with the mentoring of younger players.

Graham played six seasons and 135 games at the Bulldogs where he became a cult hero before signing at St George Illawarra where.

The Merseysider had a job at the Dragons but was surprisingly let go towards the end of the season with the club rebuilding for 2023.

Graham also holds an impressive reputation on both sides of the hemisphere for being an incredible player as well as a brilliant person whilst his commentating skills have been on show in the Rugby League World Cup alongside legend Andrew Voss.

With the Bulldogs in need of new direction, Graham can certainly help the club find their old glory alongside Ciraldo.