Australia star stands down from NRL finals match after ‘failing roadside drugs test’

JOSH ADDO-CARR has stood himself down ahead of Canterbury Bulldogs’ play-off match against Manly Sea Eagles after an alleged positive drugs test.

Reports claim that Addo-Carr failed a roadside drugs test last Friday, with an initial sample returning a positive result and a second sample sent for testing by police.

Addo-Carr’s lawyer confirmed the positive result but maintained that the Australia World Cup winner had not taken any drugs.

Canterbury general manager Phil Gould said the club would stand by their player and accepted his claim of innocence.

“Josh has made the decision to stand himself down, to put the team first,” explained Gould.

“I want to emphasise that Josh believes he is completely innocent. He can’t understand how he tested positive to this roadside test.”

The saga is an unwanted distraction for the Bulldogs as they prepare for their first play-off appearance since 2016, while the loss of a winger with 140 NRL tries for Sunday’s elimination final is a significant blow.

