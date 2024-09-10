Wakefield Trinity retain key forward for 2025

WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward Jay Pitts has signed a new one-year contract for 2025.

Pitts returned to first club Wakefield in 2020 after spells with Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos.

He has made 132 appearances in total for Trinity, including 27 this season as they won the 1895 Cup and comfortably secured the Championship League Leaders’ Shield.

The 34-year-old has backed to go around again in Super League, with Wakefield expected to return to the top-flight next year under the new club-grading system.

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell said: “Pittsy has been outstanding since day one of pre-season.

“He has an unbelievable work rate and is incredibly knowledgeable about the game. He has done a great job linking our middle unit and edges together this year.

“Alongside his ability on the field, he’s a quality person and leader as well which makes him really valuable to the group as a whole.

“We had no hesitation in offering him a deal to stay with us next season to face our next challenge.”

Pitts, who features mostly at loose-forward, said: “As you get older and older you’re not sure how much longer you can keep going, but this year I’ve really enjoyed myself.

“I’m recovering well every week and still feel like I’m contributing a lot to the team and while Powelly and the rest of the coaches are happy with what I’m doing, my plan is to play as long as I can.”

