Australia thrash Scotland 84-0 in World Cup drubbing

AUSTRALIA thrashed Scotland in their World Cup group game to register an 84-0 win in impeccable fashion.

Scotland were second best from the first whistle and failed to attack the Australian line even once throughout the game.

Australia’s Nathan Cleary almost dotted down in the second minute, but Alex Walker touched down a Harry Grant kick just before him.

However, the Kangaroos did get on the board four minutes later when Josh Addo-Carr flew in at the corner though Cleary missed the conversion.

Jack Wighton was the next on the scoresheet when he sauntered through two defenders shortly after as Cleary’s conversion made it 10-0.

Angus Crichton, Campbell Graham and Cleary – with his boot – made it 22-0 after 21 minutes.

Cleary himself got on the scoresheet just before the half-hour when he evaded three Scotland defenders on his way to the line before Addo-Carr raced away from 50 metres out. In doing so, Australia led 34-0 with seven minutes still to go of the first-half.

Wighton himself grabbed his second off a great Liam Martin break to bring up the 40-point mark at half-time.

James Tedesco, Ben Hunt and Addo-Carr – for his hat-trick – grabbed three tries in eight minutes following the resumption to make it 58-0 with Cleary converting all three.

Things got worse for the Bravehearts when Kane Linnett was sinbinned for a professional foul, laying the platform for Graham to get his second as the hour approached, though Cleary missed only his second conversion.

Matt Burton was the next to cross the whitewash with 15 minutes still to go as Cleary’s superb touchline conversion extended the lead to 68-0.

Australia racked up 70 points when Graham registered a hat-trick following a neat Harry Grant kick on 73 minutes, but the Kangaroos still had time to notch up the try of the night when Cameron Munster’s brilliant inside kick was caught by Hunt who, in turn, offloaded to the supporting Isaah Yeo. Cleary’s boot made it 80-0.

If Scotland believed it was over, the Kangaroos had other ideas with Addo-Carr grabbing his fourth in brilliant fashion, backing up his own kick after Burton did magnificently well to keep a Hunt bomb in play. Cleary was off target as the Kangaroos ran home with an 84-0 win.

Australia

James Tedesco (C), Campbell Graham, Jack Wighton, Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Harry Grant, Pat Carrigan, Angus Crichton, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): Ben Hunt, Lindsay Collins, Valentine Holmes, Jake Trbojevic

Tries: Addo-Carr 4, Wighton 2, Crichton, Graham 3, Cleary, Tedesco, Hunt, Burton, Yeo

Goals: Cleary 12/15

Scotland

Alex Walker, Lachlan Walmsley, Ben Hellewell, Kieran Buchanan, Matty Russell, Calum Gahan, Bailey Hayward, Logan Bayliss-Brow, Liam Hood, Jack Teanby, Euan Aitken, Kane Linnett, James Bell. Subs (all used): Kyler Schneider, Luke Bain, Guy Graham, Dale Ferguson (C)

Half-time: 40-0

Referee: Grant Atkins

Scoring sequence: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 34-0, 40-0; 46-0, 52-0, 58-0, 62-0, 68-0, 74-0, 80-0, 84-0