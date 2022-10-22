Fiji score 60 against Italy

Fiji were far too good for Italy today in the second round of the Rugby League World Cup, hammering the Azzuri 60-4 to take them one step closer to the quarter-finals after last week’s defeat to Australia.

The Fijians scored ten tries overall, leading 30-0 at half-time, with Viliame Kikau scoring the opening try and adding a second, while man of the match Penioni Tagituimua also scored two tries, as did Maika Sivo.

The Italians, who had beaten Scotland the previous week, were clearly outclassed. Their only reply was a second-half try to Jack Maizen, to add to the three he scored against the Scots.

FIJI: 1 Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers), 2 Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels), 4 Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters) (C), 19 Semi Valemei (Canberra Raiders), 3 Vuate Karawalevu (Sydney Roosters), 9 Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers), 7 Brandon Wakeham (Canterbury Bulldogs), 13 Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm), 14 Penioni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs), 17 King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils), 12 Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers), 22 Josh Wong (Sydney Roosters), 24 Korbin Sims (Hull Kingston Rovers; Subs (all used): 10 Ben Nakubuwai (Leigh Centurions), 11 Taniela Sadrugu (North Queensland Cowboys), 25 Henry Raiwalui, 16 Lamar Manuel-Liolevave.

Tries: Kikau (2), Naiqama, Tagituimua (2), Koroisau, Nakubuwai, Sivo (2), Sadrugu

Goals: Wakeham 7, Koroisau 2, Raiwalui

ITALY: 1 Luke Polselli (Sunshine Coast Falcons), 2 Richard Lepori (Swinton Lions), 4 Ethan Natoli (Newtown Jets), 3 Daniel Atkinson (Sunshine Coast Falcons), 5 Jake Maizen (Sunshine Coast Falcons), 6 Jack Campagnolo (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 7 Radean Robinson (Central Queensland Capras), 8 Alec Susino, 9 Dean Parata (London Broncos), 10 Anton Iaria (Barrow Raiders), 12 Brenden Santi (Keighley Cougars), 11 Ryan King (Whitehaven), 13 Nathan Brown (C) (Parramatta Eels); Subs (all used): 14 Joey Tramontana (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles), 15 Luca Moretti (Parramatta Eels), 19 Luke Hodge (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles), 20 Jack Colovatti (Parramatta Eels).

Tries: Maizen

Referee: Jack Smith

Half-time: 30-0

A full report from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express