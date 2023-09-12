Australian referee set to make Super League debut as Hull FC take on Huddersfield Giants

SUPER LEAGUE is set to have a new referee making his debut this weekend as Hull FC take on Huddersfield Giants.

Having officiated in the Championship for a number of years, Australian referee Joe Vella is set to be thrust into the top-flight limelight for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

A member of the St George Referees Society back in Australia, 34-year-old Vella will be given a shot to impress after going full-time in 2022.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.