Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam on three injury concerns and why Wakefield Trinity are “heading in the right direction”

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that three of his players face late fitness tests ahead of the home clash against Wakefield Trinity this weekend.

The Leopards’ small squad has been under considerable pressure in recent weeks, with both Josh Asiata and Josh Charnley missing the 22-12 loss to St Helens last week.

Though those two men are set to return for the Wakefield clash, Lam has explained that three more Leigh players face late fitness tests.

“Everyone should be good to go this week, it was more precautionary for both Josh and John with a danger of worsening it,” Lam said.

“They have got through that now, we will give them until the end of the week but they both should be ok.

“John hasn’t been good the past few weeks, he shouldn’t have played against Hull KR like half a dozen others with niggles. Charnley it has been his ribs but fingers crossed we will be back to full strength.”

Lam did mention that Jack Hughes and Robbie Mulhern are both in doubt with slight knocks.

“You have got to weigh up what’s left of the season, we had a couple of knocks last week. Jack Hughes has a knock to his knee and (Rob) Mulhern has a slight shoulder strain.

“They will have a fitness test on captain’s run. There is a small issue with Zak Hardaker with his hand, too. There may be some small damage to that.

“We have a couple of niggling injuries but most clubs have and we need to power through it.”

On Wakefield, Lam said: “They will be desperate and be looking to respond as a last gasp in staying up.

“When you look at their squad, they have still got really good players that can lift them out of there.”

The Leigh boss went further, stating that relegation could help Wakefield in the long-term.

“You can feel sorry for anyone in this situation moving forward with the new regime, it is also an opportunity for Wakefield to look at it and think ‘we can bounce back in 12 months and get sorted really quickly’.

“They have got some big backers coming in apparently with a new stand so they are heading in the right direction.

“As a reality check, this could be good for you but having said that they still have a chance of staying up.

“It’s difficult for everyone, our club has suffered this situation and the club is still scarred from that but I have no doubt Wakefield will have a long-term vision to get back up.”

