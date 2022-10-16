Australia’s Jillaroos secure World Cup pay deal with ten-fold increase

Australia’s Jillaroos team will earn at least AUD 30,000 (£16,800) each at the World Cup after agreeing a pay deal.

The figure is a ten-fold increase on what they were played when they won the tournament in 2017, and does not include the prize money that is on offer for the first time this year.

It comes after weeks of negotiations between the Australian Rugby League Commission and Rugby League Players’ Association, with the uncertainty hindering their World Cup preparations.

Australia’s Kangaroos men’s team will receive AUD 40,000 (£22,400) each, with the figure only higher because there is an extra round in the men’s competition.

The Jillaroos will set off this Sunday (October 23) for England and their base in York, where they will also play all three group matches and their semi-final should they reach that round as expected.

They face Cook Islands (November 2), France (6) and New Zealand (10) in Group B.

