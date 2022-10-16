In-form Wales confirm wheelchair squad for World Cup

Wales Wheelchair head coach Stephen Jones has confirmed his World Cup squad following a warm-up win over Ireland which continued their strong form.

Their 67-52 victory over Ireland, the weekend before last, was a seventh in eight matches, with one more to go against Australia in Cardiff on October 29 before the tournament begins.

“It was a good score to take into the World Cup, and credit to Ireland who have improved so much,” said Jones.

“Considering we had four players missing from the squad, it was a good team effort by us,

“I’m so glad for them for what they’ve done, it was a hell of a performance.”

“We’ll get the lads and girls over, have a debrief on (the Ireland match). There are more positives than negatives coming out of the game.”

Stuart Williams is Wales’ captain and one of six North Wales Crusaders players picked in the twelve-strong squad confirmed by Jones for the World Cup.

It also features Jodie Boyd-Ward, a former England international and star of Leeds Rhinos’ trophy-laden side, plus 45-year-old Alan Caron, the first ever coach and captain of the Wales Wheelchair team.

Wales are in Group B and will face holders France, the USA and Scotland at EIS Sheffield, with the top two then progressing to the semi-finals.

Wales squad: Stephen Halsey (North Wales Crusaders), Scott Trigg-Turner (North Wales Crusaders), Gary Preece (Hereford Harriers), Mason Baker (North Wales Crusaders), Jodie Boyd-Ward (Leeds Rhinos), Andrew Higgins (Hereford Harriers), Stuart Williams (North Wales Crusaders), Lucie Roberts (North Wales Crusaders), Martin Lane (Hereford Harriers), Mark Williams (Wigan Warriors), Harry Jones (North Wales Crusaders), Alan Caron (Hereford Harriers).

