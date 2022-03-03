Balkan Super League to play Grand Final this weekend in Budva, Montenegro

After delays due to the pandemic, the conclusion to the 2021 Balkan Super League competition will take place this weekend when great Serbian rivals Red Star and Partisan 1953 meet in the decider at Sadion Lugovi, Subota in the Montenegrin city of Budva on Saturday afternoon. The clash will be broadcast on regional sport station, TV Arena Sport.

In a warm up, the two sides met in the 2022 Serbian Super Cup, the traditional season opener between last year’s champions and cup winners last weekend, at the FC Heroj Polet Stadium, Jajinci in Belgrade. Partisan triumphed 26-18 after being behind 18-16 at half time, prop Djordje Stosić with two of their five tries. In a curtain-raiser to that game, Red Star’s U16s claimed the held over 2021 crown.

The third and fourth placed play off in the Balkan Super League was also hosted last weekend, at FC Arsenal in Tivat, local Montenegro side South Region defeating Locomotive Sofia from Bulgaria 36-18, thanks to a Vladan Celebic hat trick.

“We worked very hard to achieve third place and the final scoreline does not reflect how close the game was and how Sofia matched us for so much of the way,” said South Region captain, Mitar Boskovic.