Salford Red Devils suffer long-term injury blow to key player

Salford Red Devils centre Dan Sarginson has been ruled out “long-term” with a shoulder fracture.

Sarginson was already due to sit out this Sunday’s match at Huddersfield Giants after picking up a one-match suspension from the defeat at Hull FC.

However, the 28-year-old has also picked up an injury which will now see him out for a considerable length of time, according to Salford head coach Paul Rowley.

“Sarg is out injured now so that would have been irrelevant whether he was banned or not,” said Rowley.

“He’s got a fracture to his shoulder so he’s out long-term. He’ll be a while.”

Sarginson was named this week in Shaun Wane’s 30-man England training squad, as Salford’s only representative, but he will now be unable to take part in their first session later this month.

Meanwhile, Rowley said he was pleased to have Ryan Brierley available for selection after the fullback successfully appealed against a one-match ban.

“It’s good that we got Ryan off,” he said. “The reason he got off is because he deserved to be off.”