Balmain respond to claims of splitting from Wests Tigers

BALMAIN chairman Danny Stapleton insists the club remains committed to the Wests Tigers concept despite claims they want to split from the joint venture.

The link with Sydney neighbours Western Suburbs Magpies took place in time for the 2000 NRL campaign, but the alliance has been troubled in recent times, and this has been another season of struggle on the pitch.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Balmain, who currently only run junior teams (Western Suburbs play in the New South Wales Cup), are considering breaking away and bidding to become a stand-alone NRL team.

Like Western Suburbs, they were among Australia’s Rugby League foundation clubs in 1908.

And at the time of the creation of Wests Tigers, Balmain had claimed eleven league titles (to Western Suburbs’ four), with only South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Dragons (later to amalgamate with Illawarra Steelers) winning more at that stage.

Wests Tigers, who play home matches at both the Leichhardt Oval, Balmain’s spiritual home, and Campbelltown Stadium, used by Western Suburbs for their NSW Cup games, won the NRL in 2005, but that was one of only three times they have made the play-offs, with the most recent in 2011.

Balmain director Garry Leo told the Herald: “I really believe the time has come for us to step aside and resurrect Balmain Tigers.

“We’ve got more of a following than the Wests side of the merger. To be honest, we have lost faith in them.

“We’re getting Leichhardt Oval upgraded and we could play there every second week. If we can find the right backers, we want a shot at returning to the NRL.”

However Stapleton told The Australian: “Balmain are fully supportive of the joint venture. We want nothing but sustained success for Wests Tigers.”

Meanwhile Balmain legend Benny Elias told the newspaper: “Leo is delirious. They are absolutely farcical comments. It’s a joke.”

