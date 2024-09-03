The Garry Schofield Column: Rhyse Martin move shows Hull KR intent – and lack of Leeds Rhinos ambition

RHYSE MARTIN is a cracker of a capture by Hull KR – and his two-year deal says a lot about where they and Leeds Rhinos are at the moment.

For me, it’s another statement of intent by Rovers, and another sign of Leeds’ limited ambition.

How much of a fight did they put up to keep hold of the talented Papua New Guinean, who seems to see a brighter future further along the M62?

The Super League table shows that Rovers already have a strong squad packed with plenty of varied quality.

They have been top for a while now, and Friday’s game at Wigan Warriors will go a long way to determining who wins the League Leaders’ Shield (and I fancy Rovers to edge it by a point).

Leeds, way behind in terms of position, points and playing strength, are losing one of their best men who has plenty of fuel left in the tank, and have so far only announced the one signing.

Ryan Hall, ironically moving from Rovers back to his old Headingley stomping ground, has been a great operator and will still contribute, but at 36, is nearing the end of his career and won’t be able to sufficiently bolster the side on his own.

In recent years, Leeds’ recruitment has left a lot to be desired, and the real stars they have managed to attract, Andy Ackers and Brodie Croft, have hardly flourished.

Ackers is an England international, while Croft has been Man of Steel, yet neither have looked all that comfortable in the blue and gold.

As I said last week, keeping Brad Arthur as coach, but at this stage only for a further year, is a head-scratching decision, because it’s clear that Leeds need a long-term recovery plan to get back to where they should be, and need to be.

They seemed to have started it by bringing in Ian Blease from Salford as sporting director.

But, like plenty of fans I’ve spoken to, and as I said last week, I can’t fathom the strategy of giving Arthur a further year knowing he could well up sticks and return to Australia after it.

Contrast that with his compatriot Willie Peters, who has extended his contract as Rovers coach until 2028.

Seeing it out – and of course there will be plenty of clubs in his homeland taking a very close interest in what he is doing at Craven Park – will take him to six years at the helm.

The deal is one of several which show how serious Rovers are about maintaining their progression, and Peters has the appetite and desire to help them land trophies.

As well as Martin, they have Tom Davies winging his way over from Catalans Dragons alongside hooker Micky McIlorum and New Zealand prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves moving from Sydney Roosters.

The powerful Kiwi is only a year younger than Ryan Hall, but given the strength Rovers already have, his experience could just tip the balance in their favour in those big matches.

Rovers will also look to develop Eribe Doro, the Bradford Bulls prop, and Bill Leyland, the London Broncos hooker, hoping they will eventually have the influence of Elliot Minchella, who has been superb both as a loose-forward and a leader this season and should be a shoo-in for England’s series against Samoa.

Mikey Lewis is another obvious stand-out, and has linked up really effectively with Tyrone May in the halves, but Rovers are good all over the field, and they have every chance of making the Grand Final.

They’ve had those big-day disappointments of losing to Leigh Leopards at Wembley and Wigan in last year’s play-off semi-finals and the last four of this year’s Challenge Cup, but will have gained valuable experience and learned lessons.

My one concern remains goal-kicking, because while Lewis has done an okay job from the tee, kicking those two-pointers when under pressure is another matter, and Martin’s accuracy with the boot is another reason why bringing him in is such a good move.

But nevertheless, these remain really exciting times for the Rovers faithful.

I was at Craven Park back in 2016 when Gareth O’Brien dropped the golden-point goal which kept Salford Red Devils in Super League and relegated Rovers to the Championship.

Amid the disappointment, it was clear that both sponsors and supporters were willing to stay on board because they saw how much the club wanted to bounce back and that Neil Hudgell had the drive, and the plan, to lead the way as chairman.

Rovers returned to Super League at the first attempt and, having found their feet back at the top table and found a way through the pandemic, it’s been onwards and upwards.

There has been good recruitment off the pitch as well as on it, and with Paul Lakin doing a great job as chief executive, they have become far more than just a good Rugby League team.

If Rovers win the title, whether this season or in the years to come, Hudgell should be given the keys to at least half the city.

Going back to that relegation in 2016, Hull FC had just won the first of successive Challenge Cups and competed in the old Super Eights.

Who could have predicted that eight years on, Rovers would be genuine title contenders while Hull could finish bottom of Super League and, if IMG hadn’t come along, drop into the Championship?

Those Black and Whites fans must be looking on so enviously.

They endured another defeat at home to Castleford Tigers on Saturday – and I don’t see an end to the dismal run this week, because I think even a limited Leeds will have far too much and thrash them by 52 as they seek a points fest in their play-off push.

Feldt’s the winger for Saints

KYLE FELDT has got a great try-scoring record for North Queensland Cowboys.

He played a key role in their 2015 Grand Final win over Brisbane Broncos, scoring late on as the game went into extra time, to be settled by Johnathan Thurston’s field-goal.

Now St Helens supporters will be hoping his experience can help bring that champion feeling back to the town after he followed Broncos fullback Tristan Sailor in committing to a move from the NRL for next season.

It’s a good signing, and a much-needed one with Tommy Makinson leaving for Catalans, but however good a winger is, the right service is required, and that’s something Saints have to address as Lewis Dodd prepares for his move to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Dodd, of course, is one of a number of players currently out injured, adding to Paul Wellens’ woes as he works to get a faltering season back on track.

Dodd hasn’t been in the best of form, but will still leave a big gap, and with Jonny Lomax not getting any younger, other options are required.

The addition of attack-minded Lee Briers to the coaching staff will be important, but he clearly needs something to work with.

Saints head to Warrington Wolves next, and I reckon the Wolves will bounce back from defeat at Leigh with a twelve-point triumph, with Leigh winning by 13 at Castleford.

That’s Friday’s action covered, and on Saturday, I’m going for Salford by seven at home to Catalans, with London winning by ten at Huddersfield Giants on Saturday to add to the pressure on Hull FC.

