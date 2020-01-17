BARLA National Cup launches tomorrow

The 2020 BARLA National Cup kick-starts tomorrow (Saturday 18 January) with nine preliminary round ties.

The highlight of the draw is arguably the clash between the holders, Thatto Heath Crusaders A, and BARLA Yorkshire Cup runners-up Drighlington.

Fixtures

Saturday 18 January 2020

BARLA NATIONAL CUP

PRELIMINARY ROUND: Stanningley v Wath Brow Hornets A; Kells v Upton; West Hull v Cutsyke Raiders; Ellenborough Rangers v Almondbury Spartans; Maryport v West Bank Bears; Blackbrook v Aspatria Hornets; Thatto Heath Crusaders A v Drighlington; Glasson Rangers v Illingworth; Siddal v Orrell St James.

Queensbury, Wigan St Cuthberts, Mirfield Stags, Beverley, Myton Warriors, Hanging Heaton and Sharlston Rovers have byes.

The final is scheduled for Sunday 19 April; the venue has yet to be confirmed.