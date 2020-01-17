Featherstone sign local lad Gale

Featherstone Rovers have completed the signing of local talent Gareth Gale.

Gale played in the club’s pre-season game with Valencia Hurracanes, scoring four tries in the match.

He has now signed a two-year-deal with the club and said: “I’m really happy to have signed for Featherstone Rovers. It’s such a good feeling signing for your hometown Club and particularly the Club you grew up supporting.

“I feel like the trial period I have had has gone really well, it’s given me the opportunity to showcase my skills and show what I’m really capable of.

“It’s been a real learning experience working with the coaches here and being around experienced and talented players. They’ve all helped me improve my game and I can’t wait to get started this season.”

Rovers’ Football Manager, Steve Gill, added: “I’m really pleased Gaz has decided to put pen to paper here, before his trial we all believed he had the credentials to be a top quality Championship player here at Featherstone Rovers.

“He is a fantastic young man, who has served the community game really well at Featherstone Lions and I am sure they will all wish him well as he turns semi-professional.

“I believe the people who contribute to the Squad Builder will be delighted too, as it is their contributions that have enabled us to bring him in on a two-year contract.”