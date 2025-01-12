Barrow Raiders ‘gutted’ to lose another key player

BARROW’S loss will be somebody else’s gain according to coach Amanda Wilkinson after the news that Demi Fisher has left the club.

Fisher, who has been a stand-out performer since joining in 2022, featured in a number of positions the forwards before stepping into the halves last season to partner Jodie Litherland.

But she has recently relocated to Huddersfield, meaning she is now unable to commit the time needed to remain at Barrow.

Wilkinson has backed Fisher to join one of their Super League rivals and become one of the leading halfbacks in the competition.

“With Demi’s relocation I was expecting her to leave us, but it is still a big blow,” she admitted.

“I am gutted to lose her because I do believe she is up there as one of the best halves in the competition.

“I have invested a lot of time in her and worked a lot with her over the last few years and I had hoped that one day she would pull on an England shirt as a Barrow player.

“But players are never ours and as a coach I have always promised to do the best by my players.

“I really do believe that it is the right move for her to go and play somewhere else and not try to commit to Barrow all the way from Huddersfield.

“There are a lot of good clubs on her doorstep now and I wish her all the best.”

While they may have lost Fisher, Barrow have added utility forward Lucy Dickinson.

The 28-year-old has caught the eye of Wilkinson as she has starred for the club’s reserve side over the past two years, prompting the coach to give her a shot in the first team.

“Lucy impressed me at the recent open trials, so I invited her to train and trial with us before Christmas,” explained Wilkinson.

“She has impressed me with her attitude and commitment. She is such a strong and hardworking player and is always eager to learn.

“She is a great player with lots of potential, and I’m looking forward to watching develop within the squad.”

Wilkinson has also confirmed that former vice-captain Emily Stirzaker has stepped up to lead the team following the retirement of last year’s captain Jodie Litherland.