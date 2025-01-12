Warrington Wolves name new captain

WARRINGTON have named a new on-field leadership team after the departure of several players, including 2024 captain Katie May Williams.

Former England international Dani Bound will step up and lead the side as the new captain, with Charlie Magraw taking Bound’s previous role of vice-captain.

“They complement each other well,” said coach Ged Ginty, who is looking forward to seeing how the duo work together once the season gets underway with the Challenge Cup group stages in April.

“With Dani being a hooker and Charlie a halfback, they connect on the field, but they connect off it as well and that is what we’re looking to create across the whole team.

“It was a tough decision as in there are a number of leaders within the team, which is what we need, and that is why we have created a good leadership group around them.

“But Dani and Charlie stand out because of what they believe in and they really do have Warrington at heart.

“We have future leaders in this team as well and they will learn from Dani and Charlie.

“It’s not just about entering a pitch and speaking to the referee. There is a lot more to their roles.”

The Wolves have also confirmed the signings of former Huddersfield outside back Hannah Goddard, Hollie Gregory, who steps up to Super League from League One side Leigh Miners, and young prospect Arabella Reed, who will begin her journey to Super League after moving from Thatto Heath Crusaders.