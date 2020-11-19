Barrow Raiders outline intentions to apply for soon-to-be vacant Championship position

Barrow Raiders have released a statement on their social media platforms outlining their intention to apply for the soon-to-be vacant Betfred Championship position.

Toronto Wolfpack will not re-enter Super League next year, meaning there is twelfth spot available in the top-tier. After outlining extensive criteria, six clubs are in the running for this position; Bradford, Featherstone, Leigh, London, Toulouse and York.

As a result, the Betfred Championship will be left with eleven teams so one team will be promoted from the third-tier. Clubs from League One, which will continue its 11-team format following the deferral of Ottawa Aces, have until December 2nd to submit their applications.

Barrow’s statement reads: “The application and criteria for promotion to the [Betfred] Championship has landed in our inbox. Lots of supporting information required to meet the December 2nd deadline. We are going to be busy putting together a package that does justice to all the hard work we have been doing.”

“The key areas are market size and commercial potential, future performance and growth plans, playing performance, facilities and the ability to host live TV broadcast, finance, sustainability and ownership, management and governance.”

“Having studied the criteria, we fervently believe we are the strongest of all League One clubs.”