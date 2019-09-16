Bateman offered to Super League clubs

The latest player offered to Super League clubs is Canberra Raiders forward Luke Bateman.

Bateman, who is no relation to England and Raiders ace John, is the latest player to surface on Super League radars.

A number of players from Down Under have been offered to clubs in recent weeks, including Cronulla ace Josh Dugan.

Bateman is a back-rower who made his debut for the Green Machine back in 2015.

He was a regular for Canberra for three seasons, making 65 NRL appearances between 2016 and 2018.

However, the form of John Bateman, coupled with minor knee surgery, has meant the 24-year-old hasn’t played a single game this season.

Clubs will have no problem getting Bateman a visa given the number of appearances he has made over the last two full seasons.