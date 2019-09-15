Today’s results

LEIGH’S promotion hopes are over following a Championship play-off defeat by Featherstone.
Head coach Ryan Carr, pictured, and his Rovers side will now head to York for a semi-final showdown as the battle for a place in Super League continues.
Alex Sutcliffe scored two tries for Featherstone while Dane Chisholm closed once and kicked five goals in the 34-18 victory.
Championship elimination play-off: Leigh 18 Featherstone 34.
League 1 qualifying play-off: Newcastle 6 Doncaster 20.
League 1 elimination play-off: Hunslet 24 Workington 32.
NRL play-off: Parramatta 58 Brisbane 0.
