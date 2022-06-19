Shaun Wane reveals England selection thoughts with John Bateman’s place not secured

England head coach Shaun Wane says only “three or four” places in his World Cup team have been decided, and John Bateman is fine with the fact he isn’t one of the players to have nailed down his spot.

The Wigan Warriors forward produced a man-of-the-match display in Saturday’s 18-4 success over the Combined Nations All Stars in Warrington, playing as a 13 instead of his usual club role in the second row.

Despite a performance that featured a try and an assist, Bateman is yet to convince his former Wigan boss that he should command a starting place in the World Cup opener against Samoa in October.

“I’d say three or four are nailed on, (unless) their performances dip,” Wane said of his current thinking.

“I’m not sure John is one of them.

“But it is an open door, anyone can force their way into the England team.”

Of Bateman’s display against the All Stars, Wane added: “There were a couple of defensive errors early in the game and I think he needs to get rid of them.

“He got a message off me and he fixed them pretty quickly. Overall he was busy, he looked good. But I genuinely think he can do a lot better.

“I played him in the middle in a free, roaming role and he seemed to enjoy it. There are a couple of detailed things he needs to get better at.”

Bateman confirmed his enjoyment of the role: “You’re not stuck on one side; you’re touching the ball a lot more and getting involved.

“I enjoy that side of the game; it’s what it’s all about for me.

“A couple of years ago I tried it and it probably wasn’t the time to try it, but I feel like I’ve matured as a player now and I understand the game a lot more.

“It’s not just about running. I feel I did that today. There are obviously areas to improve on but I enjoyed it.”

Bateman added he had no issue with Wane’s comments that he had yet to secure his spot for the World Cup team.

He said: “You have to keep playing well, don’t you? He’s the coach and it’s up to him.

“Everyone can do a bit more. That’s what it’s all about. We all need to play the best we can.”

