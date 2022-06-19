What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 20th June 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

Report, pictures and reaction from the England v Combined Nations All Stars game.

Report and pictures from the Women’s International between France and England

Reports from the rest of the weekend’s internationals including France v Wales and the wheelchair clash between England and France.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Editor Martyn Sadler asks could we have a new World Cup winner this year?

Garry Schofield draws some conclusions from England’s performance against the Combined Nations All Stars, and how Wigan and Huddersfield have impressed since their Cup final clash.

Championship Focus: Doug Thompson looks at some fascinating contests developing from top to bottom in the Betfred Championship.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Round up of the latest NRL action.

Our countdown to the Rugby League World Cup begins with a focus on Samoa.

An obituary of Bill Ashurst, a pioneering and record-breaking backrower who represented Great Britain and Lancashire and, at club level, played for hometown Wigan, Penrith Panthers, Wakefield Trinity and (very briefly) Runcorn Highfield.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Mike Ford, the halfback who shone for Wigan and Castleford.

League Express readers have their say in our lively Mailbag.

Plus much more, as always.

